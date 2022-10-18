Eurostar cancels some trains due to French strike action

Eurostar said it had to cancel some train services between London and Paris on Tuesday as a result of a nationwide strike protest in France.

Eurostar said it was cancelling the 1331 and 1901 local time trains that were due to have left London for Paris, and the 1113 and 1613 trains that were scheduled to have left Paris for London.

