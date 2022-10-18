Left Menu

Bookmaker 888 quarterly revenue falls amid UK regulatory uncertainty

888 Holdings Plc said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue dropped, as the British bookmaker was weighed down by the country's tightened online player safety measures and the closure of its Dutch operations. Revenue in the reported period fell 7% to 449 million pounds ($509.48 million) from year-ago figures, the group said, adding that adjusted core earnings in the quarter improved from the first half of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 12:35 IST
Bookmaker 888 quarterly revenue falls amid UK regulatory uncertainty
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

888 Holdings Plc said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue dropped, as the British bookmaker was weighed down by the country's tightened online player safety measures and the closure of its Dutch operations.

Revenue in the reported period fell 7% to 449 million pounds ($509.48 million) from year-ago figures, the group said, adding that adjusted core earnings in the quarter improved from the first half of the year. Gambling firms, which are seeing more punters returning to retail shops and witnessing a drop in online gaming from COVID-19 peaks, are now staring at challenges from a cost-of-living crisis as customers seek to cut non-essential spending.

"We are changing the mix of our business to a lower spending, more recreational player base that gives us confidence in the long-term potential for our UK business," Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner said. 888's peer Entain said last week that it was betting on the soccer World Cup starting next month to help improve its fourth-quarter online gaming revenue after its total gaming revenue rose marginally in the third quarter.

As of Sept. 30, 888's gross debt stood at 1.8 billion pounds, while a series of hedging arrangements helped fix 35% of interest costs. "The debt is covenant-free and management has swapped and fixed a tranche despite the tough debt market," an analyst at Peel Hunt said in a note.

888 expects revenue in the fourth quarter to exceed the third and be in line with levels seen in the same period in 2021. ($1 = 0.8813 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022