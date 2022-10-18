Helicopter crashes in U'khand, 7 feared dead

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on Tuesday, sources said.

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, they said. Fog and poor visibility are said to be the reason for the crash.

A team has been dispatched to the accident spot to carry out relief operations.

