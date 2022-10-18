Helicopter crashes in U'khand, 7 feared dead
A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed on Tuesday and seven people onboard are feared dead, sources said.
The chopper burst into flames near Jungle Chatti, en route the shrine amid fog and poor visibility, they said.
Medical have been deployed at the spot, they said.
