Air pollution on Diwali: Delhi environment minister to chair high-level meeting on Wednesday

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday to prepare a plan to curb air pollution on Diwali.

''Apart from the campaign to prevent dust pollution and the spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer to curb stubble burning, we will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow to prepare a plan to control air pollution on Diwali,'' Rai told reporters on Tuesday.

The city government has also re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Last year, the government had launched 'Patakhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign to create awareness against the burning of crackers.

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas start worsening in October due to unfavourable meteorological factors such as low temperatures and wind speed, which do not allow dispersion of pollutants.

A cocktail of emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states further deplete the air quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)