Traffic to remain restricted in Lutyens' Delhi for Interpol meet

Vehicular movement will remain affected in parts of Lyutens' Delhi on Tuesday due to restrictions imposed in view of the 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol at Pragati Maidan.

In a post on Twitter, the Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg from 1.15 pm to 1.45 pm due to special arrangements.

''Kindly avoid Akbar Road, C-Hexagon, DDU Marg, W-Point, Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Janpath, Mann Singh Road & Maulana Azad Road from 1800 hrs to 1830 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,'' it tweeted. The meeting is being held in India for the first time after 1997.

Delegations from 195 countries will attend the four-day event, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on Friday.

In an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said the delegates were staying in seven hotels -- The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok -- and were expected to travel to Pragati Maidan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport.

Various traffic measures have been put in place to ensure their smooth transportation, it said.

Traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg is being regulated, the advisory said.

Vehicular traffic on Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road is also being regulated, it added.

In view of the expected increase in the volume of vehicles in Lutyens' Delhi, the Traffic Police has advised organisations in the area to either allow their employees to work from home or opt for staggered working hours for four days.

Commuters could encounter delays around the New Delhi district, the police, said and advised people to consider alternative routes during the period.

