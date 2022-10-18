Left Menu

Bank of England says report of decision to delay bond sales is inaccurate

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:36 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bank of England said on Tuesday that a report in the Financial Times about a new delay to the start of its sales of government bonds was inaccurate.

"This morning's FT report that the BoE has decided to delay MPC gilt sales ('QT') is inaccurate," a spokesperson for the central bank said.

Earlier, the Financial Times said the BoE was likely to push back the start of its sales of government bonds from its latest scheduled date of Oct. 31, having already delayed it from an original date of Oct. 6. ($1 = 0.8776 pounds)

