2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident
Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said The accident occurred in Turkeys Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.The Nevsehir governors office said in a statement that the accident was caused by a sudden increase of wind. Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, it said.There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon.
- Country:
- Turkey
Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said The accident occurred in Turkey's Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.
The Nevsehir governor's office said in a statement that the accident was caused by a "sudden increase of wind." Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, it said.
There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon. None of the injured was in life-threatening condition, according to the statement.
The Cappadocia region, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Ankara, is famed for its "fairy chimney" rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides. The region attracts millions of tourists each year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Ankara
- Nevsehir
- Nevsehir province
- Cappadocia
- Turkey
ALSO READ
EU can learn from Spanish gas price limit, EU energy chief says
Questions over talks on joint air defence as Spanish, German leaders meet
Rahm off to a good start at Spanish Open; Wu leads early
Jeers, scuffles as trial of 2013 Spanish train disaster that killed 80 begins
Spanish, German leaders meet amid questions over air defence talks