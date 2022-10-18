Left Menu

2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident

Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said The accident occurred in Turkeys Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.The Nevsehir governors office said in a statement that the accident was caused by a sudden increase of wind. Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, it said.There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:54 IST
2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said The accident occurred in Turkey's Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.

The Nevsehir governor's office said in a statement that the accident was caused by a "sudden increase of wind." Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, it said.

There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon. None of the injured was in life-threatening condition, according to the statement.

The Cappadocia region, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Ankara, is famed for its "fairy chimney" rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides. The region attracts millions of tourists each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022