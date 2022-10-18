Left Menu

A 50 year-old woman has died of injuries sustained in a road accident here, for which locals have blamed a pothole and held the civic officials responsible.Umadevi, who was severely injured in an accident on Monday and was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Rajajinagar here, succumbed to the injuries last night.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the police to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint received and report back, as he also assured prompt action.I have given instructions, corporation BBMP commissioner also met.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:55 IST
Woman dies in pothole related accident in Bengaluru, CM orders probe
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A 50 year-old woman has died of injuries sustained in a road accident here, for which locals have blamed a pothole and held the civic officials responsible.

Umadevi, who was severely injured in an accident on Monday and was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Rajajinagar here, succumbed to the injuries last night.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the police to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint received and report back, as he also assured prompt action.

''I have given instructions, corporation (BBMP) commissioner also met. What has happened there (pothole) and repairing it is one part... I have also asked police to inquire into the reasons for the death, the complaint received and report back. Once the report comes, I have directed officials to take action against the guilty,'' he told reporters here.

The mishap occurred when Umadevi and her daughter were riding on a scooter near Gopalapura here on Monday morning. As they were trying to negotiate a pothole, a state transport bus is said to have hit their vehicle from behind and threw them off.

An FIR was registered. Vanitha while speaking to media cited the pothole as the reason.

