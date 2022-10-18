Left Menu

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation profit rises to Rs 151 crore in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:14 IST
State-owned GMDC on Tuesday reported nearly four-fold rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 151.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs 591.4 crore in the July-September period from Rs 494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

GMDC is country's second largest lignite producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

