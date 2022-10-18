Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation profit rises to Rs 151 crore in July-September
State-owned GMDC on Tuesday reported nearly four-fold rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 151.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs 591.4 crore in the July-September period from Rs 494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.
GMDC is country's second largest lignite producer.
