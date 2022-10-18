Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:23 IST
Japan aims to earn 5 trln yen from tourists next financial year
Represnetative image Image Credit: ANI
Japan is aiming to earn 5 trillion yen ($33.56 billion) from tourists over the next financial year, a draft economic package showed on Tuesday, as policymakers hope to use the weak yen to lure foreign visitors.

The draft package will be compiled by the end of this month and will include a plan to promote Japan as a tourist destination, according to the draft.

Also Read: Japan's Daikin to make air conditioners without Chinese parts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

