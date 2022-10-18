Lord's Mark Industries opens Rs 50-crore biz to manufacture vision equipment for defence sector

Lord's Mark Industries, which is into renewable energy and electric scooter business, has opened a Rs 50-crore entity to manufacture a variety of high-end vision equipment for the defence sector.

The city-based firm has launched a new subsidiary, Brahamastra Defense Techno Products, with technological collaboration with an Israeli and a Japanese firm to manufacture reflex sights (holographic sights), thermal imaging sights, telescopic sights, surveillance systems like day/night uncooled cameras, and anti-drone systems.

The Rs 50-crore-plant is already operational at the Mhape industrial estate near here and it employs over 40 engineers which will go up to 200 by next year, Sachidanand Upadhyay, founder of Lord's Mark Industries told PTI on Tuesday.

He also said the company has appointed noted nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and a former secretary to the government, as an advisor.

From its existing businesses, which are primarily renewable energy, electric vehicles (under the Lord's Zoom barnded scooters) and diagnostics kits, the company had earned a topline of Rs 250 crore last fiscal, and expects to earn at least Rs 50 crore this year form the new business, Upadhyay said, adding that the company is expecting the final orders from the defence ministry anytime now.

The company has partnered with Israel-based MCTech and Japanese Devtac for the technology.

The company is looking at more orders from the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, Coast Guard, Police, BSF and other security agencies.

