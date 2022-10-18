Left Menu

Max Life appoints R S Dhariwal as CEO of its pension fund management arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:36 IST
Max Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary Max Life Pension Fund Management Ltd.

Dhariwal's appointment is effective October 15, Max Life Insurance Company said in a statement.

In this role, he will be responsible for managing and expanding Max Life PFM and will lead end-to-end business operations.

Prior to joining Max Life PFM, Dhariwal was associated with HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Max Life announced the receipt of the Commencement of Business (COB) Certificate for Max Life PFM on August 23, 2022.

The subsidiary will manage the pension assets with investment choices under the National Pension Scheme for private sector subscribers and government sector subscribers, excluding the 'default scheme', with the aim to scale assets under management to Rs 1 lakh crore over the next ten years.

