Soccer-Qatar Airways pulls out of 18 destinations to make space at Hamad airport

Qatar Airways has dropped 18 destinations from its schedule in order to make space at Hamad International Airport for airlines carrying fans to next month's soccer World Cup, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

Qatar, which expects about 500 shuttle flights a day, will host the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament with about 1.2 million visitors.

