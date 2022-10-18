JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction becomes exclusive distribution partner for popular regional player Amara Muzik

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): New age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys' digital entertainment platform, Global Music Junction, has signed an exclusive short video licensing deal with the leading regional music player Amara Muzik to strengthen its position in the Odia market. Amara Muzik is a leading audio label based in Orissa that possesses soundtracks and music video rights of some of the most successful Odia movies of recent times. Through this deal, Global Music Junction will now become the exclusive short video distribution partner for Amara Muzik's content and expand to markets such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Northeast and Nepal territories. Additionally, Global Music Junction is poised to leverage its market leadership in Bhojpuri music to further the growth of Odia music in the country. Talking about the deal, Rajan Navani - Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said, "For a country like ours with such diverse cultural and linguistic variations, music plays a crucial role in binding people together. Global Music Junction was always aimed at taking music to places and we now plan to take Odia music to a larger audience. We are thrilled to associate with Amara Muzik as their exclusive short video distribution partner and accelerate not only Global Music Junction's but also Odia music industry's reach in the country."

Delighted with the development, Rajkumar Singh - CEO, Global Music Junction said, "Global Music Junction has been in the local music space for almost a decade. After making a strong presence in the Bhojpuri market in these years, we now plan to tap the Odia audience. And we are happy that we made it possible by collaborating with the best in the Odia market, Amara Muzik. With their presence in the industry that is backed by their owned content and strong production presence, this is a logical next step of growth. We are excited to see the growth this development leads us to." Expressing his excitement, Naveen Bhandari - Managing Director, Amara Muzik said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with JetSynthesys and Global Music Junction through this exclusive deal. Short videos play a vital role in the promotion of regional content. With Amara Muzik's deep roots in Odia, Bengali, Chattisgarhi and Gujarati markets, and GMJ's presence therein, we believe this partnership will enable us to have a wider reach and hence tap a larger set of audience. It will not only help us with extensive reach but will also give the Odia music industry a national platform. We're looking forward to taking this long-term partnership ahead."

Global Music Junction is JetSynthesys' digital entertainment arm and is at the heart of original music curation, creation, and distribution across regional depths of India. Global Music Junction owns 46 per cent of the music IPs in Bhojpuri, the 5th most spoken language in the world. On the other hand, Amara Muzik has forayed into Chattisgarhi and Gujarati markets after their successful run in Odia and Bengali. JetSynthesys is a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in three key ecosystems - gaming and esports, digital entertainment, wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Vice Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse.

The Pune-headquartered company is backed by industry biggies like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group. With offices in Europe, UK, and US, JetSynthesys is a key player in India's digital landscape. Built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, JetSynthesys is working towards building a digital ecosystem for consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. It is perfectly poised to create success stories at scale through made in India apps with the best talent available globally, funded through Indian capital. JetSynthesys is part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, the roots of which originated in 1930s in Bangkok, Thailand with a presence in India since 1974. Established by the Late Kishinchand Navani in 1937, the growth in Thailand and South-East Asia over several decades has resulted in large scale manufacturing industries in textiles, packaging, electronics, and real estate development amongst others.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)