Left Menu

Russia's Aeroflot passenger numbers down 8.2% year on year -Ifax

"We carried 31.3 million passengers as a group in the first nine months of 2022," Aeroflot CEO Sergei Aleksandrovsky was quoted as saying, down from 34.1 million in the same period of 2021. He added that the airline will need to recruit 3,500 additional pilots to operate domestically-manufactured airplanes, Interfax reported, as Russia plans to end its reliance on Western aircraft.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:44 IST
Russia's Aeroflot passenger numbers down 8.2% year on year -Ifax

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot saw its group passenger numbers drop 8.2% year on year in the first nine months of 2022, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing figures from the company's CEO. "We carried 31.3 million passengers as a group in the first nine months of 2022," Aeroflot CEO Sergei Aleksandrovsky was quoted as saying, down from 34.1 million in the same period of 2021.

He added that the airline will need to recruit 3,500 additional pilots to operate domestically-manufactured airplanes, Interfax reported, as Russia plans to end its reliance on Western aircraft. State-owned conglomerate Rostec said in September that Russia's aviation industry aimed to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030, as Western sanctions make it difficult to obtain the parts needed to fix foreign planes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022