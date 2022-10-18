Left Menu

ECB not facing wage-price spiral, ECB's Herodotou says

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:44 IST
The European Central Bank needs to raise interest rates several more times to tame inflation but the bank is targeting prices over the medium term and its moves can take up to 18 months to filter through, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday.

Herodotou, the Cypriot central bank chief, also said that while the ECB needs to watch out for wage growth-induced inflation, there were no signs yet of a wage-price spiral.

