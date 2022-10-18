Air India aims 30 pc international mkt share in 5 years: CEO

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:44 IST
Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Tuesday said the airline aims to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets in the next five years.

Currently, the loss-making carrier, which was taken over by Tata group in January, has put in place the revival plan 'Vihaan.AI'.

Air India aims to have 30 per cent share in domestic and international markets in the next five years, Wilson, who is the MD and CEO, told reporters here.

Currently, the airline has a domestic market share of 10 per cent and an international market share of 12 per cent.

'Vihaan.AI' is a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for next five years.

The airline is working on ''restoring the reputation'' and there is evidence that progress is being made, Wilson said. It has also negotiated various contracts.

According to Wilson, the airline will triple its fleet in the next five years.

The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.

Air India's narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft. Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023, it had said in September.

