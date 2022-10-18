JMC Projects board approves rasing Rs 100 cr via NCDs

JMC Projects (India) Ltd said its board has approved raising Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. ''Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 100 crores on private placement basis,'' it said in a BSE filing.

A total of 1,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, of an aggregate nominal value of Rs 100 crore, will be issued, divided into Series A and Series B debentures.

