Amazon Great Indian Festival unveils ‘Finale Days’ with exciting offers

As the month-long festive celebrations for Great Indian Festival (GIF) comes towards the end, Amazon.in today announced 'Finale Days' starting from October 17 till October 24, 2022. Customers will get access to the latest products across categories from top brands at great value. The Great Indian Festival – 'Extra Happiness Days' powered by Tecno, brings deals, and offers from sellers on a wide selection of Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Health & Personal care products, Baby products and more. Customers will get special offers on a wide range of products from Tecno, iQOO, Microsoft, Pampers, Xiaomi smartphones & TVs & P&G among others. Shop for rewards: Extending the benefit from the earlier phases, during the last leg customers can save more with 10% instant discount on ICICI, Citi, Kotak and Rupay Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also stretch their budget with no-Cost EMI available on leading credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later. During the sale, customerscan sign up for the Amazon Pay instrument of your choice and get welcome rewards. Starting 15th October customers can avail the Diamonds Dhamaaka offer of INR 150 cashback onshopping above INR 1500, by redeeming 750 Diamonds.

This offer is in addition to latest Diamonds Offer of INR 300 cashback on shopping ofINR 3000+, availed by just redeeming 1000 Diamonds. Both offers are for limited period only and will end on October 24. Throughout the Finale days, customers can continue earning Diamonds through shopping actions, watching miniTV, playing fun games and completing Amazon Pay actions. Customers can visit the ''Diamonds page'' on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers & learn how to earn more Diamonds! Upgrade your gadgets before festivities: Diwali is round the corner and self-gifting is the flavor of the season, thus 'Finale Days' comes as alast chance to avail up to 40% off on Mobiles and Accessories with offers from top brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, realme, Apple, Tecno and many more. With smartphones starting INR 5219* with free earphones worth INR 499* on the purchase of select smartphone and festive offers on the widest selection of 5G smartphones starting INR 10799* - this remains to be a steal deal. Get attractive offers on laptops starting INR 17990, 75% off on smartwatches starting at INR 999, 60% off on tablets starting at INR 6999, cameras upto 70% off across DSLR, Mirrorless, Action & Dash Camera Starting INR 4999 among many other accessories. And lastly, this season will be all about entertainment with close friends, so lock the deal on TV as this is the last chance to get best deals on Home Entertainment Package (TVs, Projectors and more) with upto 60% off on best sellers starting INR 5199 only, available across top brands like OnePlus, Mi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more with Certified Android TV starting at 10499 INR. Make the Diwali hampers grand: Gifting hampers for friends and family takes a lot out of everyone this season. But under 'Finale Days' Amazon Fresh brings customers upto 50% off + INR 500* back on deals starting INR 5 along with free and fast Prime Delivery with brands such as Colgate, Dettol, Epigamia, ITC Master Chef and more. In addition, one can also get upto 50% off on big packs and upto 40% off on Dhanteras Store while purchasing fresh flowers & pooja essentials. Give in to the urge of redecorating your house: As festive cleaning is in full swing, redecorating the house always comes to mind. This time around, the deals can help make the thoughts a manifestation with Home, Kitchen & Outdoors products at Up to 70% off across top brands like Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket, Good Knight & many more. For the bedroom redecoration/upgrade, one can avail, upto 85% off on Furniture & Mattresses across 350K+ selection, 2000+ deals, Handpicked Quality Verified Furniture with 20+ quality checks, upto 70% off on Bath & Kitchen Fittings from top brands like Kohler, Hindware, Grohe, Plantex, Alton, Hansgrohe among others. And of course, dress in style this Diwali: Shop top brands and latest trends from Amazon Fashion and Beauty at 50 – 80% off with deals on 4.5lakh+ styles. Men's and Women's Fashion from 50% to 80% off from popular brands like BIBA, W for Women, Max, Allen Solly, Van Huesen and many more! Pamper yourself with Luxury Beauty and Perfumes at up to 60% and stock up on travel friendly minis and sets from brands like Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Kimirica, Bath and Body Works and more. Avail beauty, Makeup and Grooming at upto 70% off from customer favourite brands like Nivea, Mamaearth, Plum, Sugar Cosmetics, RENEE, Bombay Shaving Company and more. Stock up on your favourite products at min. 70% off from the Clearance Storeand get minimum 50% off on RIVER's new collection of luxurious festive wear for women. Apart from this customer can shop premium clothing, watches, luggage, handbags and more from the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, DKNY Guess & more at upto 60% off and from The Designer Boutique to get upto 80% off on celebrated Indian designers and emerging labels like Ritu Kumar, Satya Paul, Masaba, AND, Neeman's and more. Make it special for your business: Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoice and 40% more with bulk purchase discounts on their purchases across all categories & top brands. In addition to existing Amazon.in offers like Deals, Bank Discount, Coupon discount, Business customers will get additional discount up to 10% through Business exclusive deals on 8K+ products. Further, customers can avail offers on bulk purchase on 15K+ products through Quantity Discounts & Buy More Save More offers. Business Customers can spruce up their workspace at minimal cost through offers below. You can register for Amazon Business for free with your GST number or Business PAN by visiting www.amazon.in/business Click here to check out exciting deals and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. For press releases, images and more, please visit our press centre. Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands. Product descriptions, features and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)