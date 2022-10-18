Left Menu

Kejriwal condoles death of people in helicopter crash in Uttarakhand

A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi in Rudraprayag crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, killing all six pilgrims and the pilot on the spot.The helicopter accident near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand is very sad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 17:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the loss of lives in a helicopter crash near the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi in Rudraprayag crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, killing all six pilgrims and the pilot on the spot.

''The helicopter accident near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand is very sad. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) to give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chopper burst into flames at around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

