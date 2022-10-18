Left Menu

L&T Technology Services posts 18 pc growth in profit in second quarter

Leading pure-play engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday posted an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,824 million for the quarter ended September 30.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:02 IST
L&T Technology Services posts 18 pc growth in profit in second quarter
L&T Technology Services CEO and MD Amit Chadha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading pure-play engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday posted an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,824 million for the quarter ended September 30. The company's revenue grew 24 per cent to Rs 19,951 million during the reviewed quarter. The margin of earnings before interest and taxes was at 18.2 per cent. The company also said dollar revenue was at $247.1 million, which is 24 per cent y-o-y growth in constant currency over the previous year's figure. The company also said an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share would be declared on October 28.

During the quarter, LTTS said it won a $60-million plus deal and a deal with TCV of $10 million. "We are proud to have achieved a $1-billion annualised revenue run-rate in Q2 (second quarter) on constant currency basis. Our momentum stayed strong in the second quarter with revenue growing sequentially by 4.5 per cent in constant currency. Investments into our EACV (electric, autonomous and connected vehicle) big bet has helped us win large deals consistently," said Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director.

He said even as macro-economic uncertainties prevail, the company does see customer investments continuing unabated in the six big bets. "Our innovation-led engineering and technology offerings give us the confidence of meeting our growth aspirations," said Amit Chadha. L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro focused on Engineering and R&D (engineering, research & development) services.

The share of the company closed 2.39 per cent up at Rs 3,672.10 in the last trading session on BSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022