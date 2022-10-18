Death toll from southern Russia plane crash rises to 14 - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The death toll from a plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 14, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian emergencies ministry.
An SU-34 fighter-bomber collided into a residential building on Monday evening in the coastal city, which is located close to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now