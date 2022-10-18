Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:11 IST
Death toll from southern Russia plane crash rises to 14 - TASS
  • Russia

The death toll from a plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 14, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian emergencies ministry.

An SU-34 fighter-bomber collided into a residential building on Monday evening in the coastal city, which is located close to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

