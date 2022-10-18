Rs 233 crore revenue earned, 5.22 lakh sq ft of space freed during special cleanliness drive so far: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday said Rs 233.54 crore revenue has been earned and 5.22 lakh square feet of space freed during the ongoing special cleanliness campaign.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh reviewed the progress in the first two weeks of the campaign being implemented in all government offices and said that significant progress was achieved in the period between October 2 and 16.

He urged officials to draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet that ''such efforts are not only innovative and commendable but most importantly remind us of our basic civic duty of keeping our surroundings and public places clean''.

The special cleanliness campaign 2.0 is being undertaken from October 2 to 31.

In the first two weeks of the campaign, the special campaign has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 11,037 post offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 3,923 railway stations, the Department of Pharmaceuticals in 5,123 campaign sites, the Department of Defence in 3,923 campaign sites and the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2,364 campaign sites, it said.

The Centre, citing progress of the campaign so far, said Rs 233.54 crore revenue has been earned, 27.25 lakh files reviewed, 2,28,745 public grievances and appeals redressed, 5.22 lakh square feet of space freed and 480 rules/processes were eased, according to the statement.

Among the best practices that emerged in the two weeks of the special campaign were ''simplifying citizen wait time at airports'' by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), complete automation of cleaning service by the Ministry of Railways and 100 per cent linking of Aadhaar number with banking services by the Department of Posts, it highlighted.

Singh called on all officials and institutions to strive tirelessly to fulfil the government's stated objective of institutionalising 'swachhata' (cleanliness) and minimising pendency in the remaining period of the special campaign 2.0, which will conclude on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31.

