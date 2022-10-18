Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches integrated portal for pensioners

Union Minister Jitendar Singh on Tuesday launched an integrated portal aimed at ensuring “ease of living” for the central government pensioners.

The portal – www.ipension.nic.in – will act as a one-stop solution for all the pensioners' needs.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, launched the single integrated pensioners' portal developed in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI), a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The portal has links to ‘Bhavishya’ – an end-to-end electronic processing of all retirement dues besides real-time tracking of pension processing file by retiree, besides ‘CPENGRAMS’ – Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System.

The integrated portal also has links to ‘Abhinav’ – a platform for retiring government officials to leave a record of their experiences while in government service – and the ‘pensioners’ portal’ that has details of all welfare measure being undertaken for pensioners/family pensioners.

Singh said, “Bhavishya 9.0 version was being released today with its integration with the pension disbursing banks”, according to the statement.

All the remaining 16 pension disbursing banks shall now begin their integration with Bhavishya, it said.

Bhavishya, the portal for pension payment and tracking system, said the minister, is being integrated with pension seva portal of SBI and will enable pensioners to get all information and services at one place with single login.

On completion of all phases of this integration the retirees can choose a bank and branch for opening an online pension account, check their monthly pension slips, Form 16, status of life certificate as well as change their pension disbursing bank through Bhavishya.

Singh informed that Bhavishya has recently been rated as the 3rd best portal among all Government of India service portals by National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) therefore chose this end-to-end digitised portal for the integration with Bhavishya as the base portal which shall finally become a single window for all central government pensioners. Singh said, the ‘Bhavishya’ platform was made mandatory for all central government departments since January 1, 2017 and this system is at present being successfully implemented in the main secretariat of 97 ministries/departments including 815 attached offices, along with 7,902 DDOs (drawing and Disbursing officers) on board. He also informed that as on date, more than 1,74,000 cases have been processed on Bhavishya i.e., Pension Payment order (PPOs) issued which includes more than 1 lakh e-PPOs.

Singh conferred Anubhav Awards on 15 awardees for year 2019-20, 20-21 & 21-22, the statement said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anubhav award ceremony for previous two years could not be held. The Anubhav portal was launched by Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare at the behest of the Prime Minister in 2015, it said. The portal provides an opportunity for retiring government employee to share their experience of working in the government and give suggestions for improvement in governance. The Anubhav awards ceremony was started from 2016 as an annual feature to encourage retiring government employees to share their government experience on their retirement. Singh also inaugurated pre-retirement counselling for about 900 officials about to retire in next one year. An exhibition was put up by all pension disbursing banks to showcase their products and services to all participants who are about to retire in one year.

As a welfare measure, the DoPPW organises pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop for the benefits of retiring employees of the government of India.

The workshop with retiring employees focused on online filing of pension papers by retiring employees on Bhavishya, retirement benefits, Digital Life Certificate & face authentication technology and Income Tax rules effecting retiring employees.

