KPI Green Energy Q2 net profit rises over 72 pc to Rs 21 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:47 IST
KPI Green Energy on Tuesday posted a jump of over 72 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.15 crore in the September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 12.25 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 160.14 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 57.69 crore in the previous year.

The board also approved third interim dividend at 2.5 per cent, that is, 25 paise per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

The record date for payment of this interim dividend is October 31, 2022 as per the earlier intimation dated October 12, 2022, it added.

