Railways notifies 32 additional special services for the festive season

The Railways on Tuesday notified 32 additional special services for the festival season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers.Currently, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains in pairs till Chhath Puja this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:01 IST
The Railways on Tuesday notified 32 additional special services for the festival season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers.

Currently, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar. ''Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier,'' the Railways said in a press statement.

