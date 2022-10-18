Gadkari begins three-day Australia visit
New Delhi, Oct 18 ( PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will be on a three-day official visit to Australia from Tuesday.
Between 20th and 22nd October 2022, Gadkari will be meeting representatives from the Australian government and chair the CATTS workshop, organised by the University of New South Wales and other engagements, Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.
