Traders' body urges Delhi Police to deploy adequate personnel in markets amid Diwali rush

A traders body has urged Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to deploy adequate personnel in various markets here in the wake of increased footfall around Diwali.In a letter to Arora, the Chamber of Trade and Industry said after two years of Covid pandemic, this is the first Diwali when there are no restrictions and one lakh people are visiting markets like Sadar Bazar and Sarojini Nagar everyday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:11 IST
A traders' body has urged Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to deploy adequate personnel in various markets here in the wake of increased footfall around Diwali.

In a letter to Arora, the Chamber of Trade and Industry said after two years of Covid pandemic, this is the first Diwali when there are no restrictions and one lakh people are visiting markets like Sadar Bazar and Sarojini Nagar everyday. ''There is no restriction on Diwali after two years of Corona and everyone is busy preparing for Diwali,'' it said. ''The CTI has written a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. In the letter, chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal have urged that adequate police force should be deployed in the markets, and paramilitary forces should be deployed if needed,'' the traders' body said. Goyal said the footfall has increased in many markets, including Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Karol Bagh, Tank Road Market, South X, Janpath Market, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Rohini Avantika, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden. ''The shopkeepers are excited but are also worried. All the customers of Delhi-NCR come to these markets to shop. During Diwali, the local police should work in coordination with the market associations,'' the statement said.

