Launch of Medicinal Organic Garden and Environment Sustainability Book by Minister Nitin Gadkari at National College, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): R.D. & S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College hosted a lecture series named "Connecting India: Innovative Highways & Waterways Infrastructure" addressed by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Government of India. He also launched the book - 'Environment Sustainability Initiatives: A case study at RD & SH National College, Bandra(W), Mumbai, India'. In addition, Dhanwantari Medicinal Plant Garden was inaugurated by Gadkari within the college premises. The Green Audit report has been certified by an external green audit agency. The college has been felicitated with awards and accolades for its persistent effort toward environmental sustainability initiatives. Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari while addressing the young minds at National College, Mumbai said that "Students should capitalize on the conversion of knowledge into wealth for futuristic nation building. The industry players should opt for a quick transition to a green economy by adopting renewable energy and green fuel in daily and industrial consumption. The future path of development will be based on the three pillars of the growth engine- economy, ecology, and environment. This can be achieved with the execution of the recycling, reusing, and replenishing model. The students are ought to focus on research and innovative technology-driven development to achieve the nation's sustainable development goals. A multi-tier awareness campaign should be led by different stakeholders of the country to be able to quickly morph into a low carbon economy." Lauding the effectiveness of infrastructure development led by Hon'ble Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University said, "Development of India's road and highway network at 40KM per day is unrivaled. It is recorded as the fastest development in the world based on speed, innovation, technology sustainability, and an effective funding model. A multi-thong approach at students, society, Industry, and Government levels will accelerate India's growth cogwheel towards a carbon-free economy." Dr Neha Jagtiani, Principal, R.D. & S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College said, "Our green initiative endeavours sustainability of the five elements of nature are the development of the Dhanwantari Medicinal Plant Garden on campus in collaboration with Sushila Hospitals and Research Centre, Nashik, starting the first Institution Innovation Cell in Mumbai and being honoured with a 5-star rating from amongst 1700 IICs all over the country, going on to become the IIC mentor institute, solid waste management through composting, in-house water recycling plant, installed by Phytorid Technology patented by NEERI, effective e-waste management plant and several others." The event was attended by members of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board trustees that includes Shri Anil Harish (President), Shri Kishu Mansukhani (immediate past President), and Dr Niranjan Hiranandani (Provost HSNC University). The Organic Garden Initiative was spearheaded by Principal Dr Neha Jagtiani and her team of professors including Dr Mona Kejriwal, Prof Manoj Kadam, and Prof. Nikhil Dissoria. The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has established an 'Innovation cell' to systematically foster the culture of Innovation in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country. R. D. National College has been awarded 5 stars and is thus being awarded mentorship to mentor five colleges in Maharashtra to improve their performance in IIC with financial support from AICTE and the Ministry of Education. The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India is the body that gives funding for fostering programs and strengthening indigenous capabilities by creating scientific aptitude in students. R D National College has completed the strengthening component successfully and is thus being awarded the Star Status.

