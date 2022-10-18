Left Menu

India Inc freshers' hiring intent surges 61 pc in HY2: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:48 IST
Freshers' hiring intentions have increased to 61 per cent for the July-December 2022 period as employers across India look to hire due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements, according to a report.

There is a more than threefold increase in the share of employment opportunities for freshers as overall freshers' hiring intentions for the current HY increased to 61 per cent as compared to July-December 2021, according to TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report.

At the beginning of the second half of 2022, attracting and retaining talent emerged as a top priority for many leading companies and business leaders, it added.

''There is a substantial increase in job openings for freshers, but many demand updated skills and experience due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements globally. Breaking down the hiring intent thus helps identify the right path for students and corporations equally in the times of talent wars,'' TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report (HY2, July-December 2022) is based on a survey of 865 small, medium and large businesses pan India across sectors.

The report further revealed that information technology (34 per cent), followed by e-commerce and technology startups (23 per cent) telecommunication (22 per cent) and the engineering sector (20 per cent) are the top industries that have witnessed remarkable growth in the current HY compared to the same period of 2021.

Similarly, Bengaluru (25 per cent) has experienced growth in the intention to hire for the current HY, followed by Mumbai (19 per cent) and Delhi (18 per cent), it stated. In terms of degree-wise hiring talent, Bachelor's degrees, with 17 per cent, and Diplomas with 11 per cent, have seen the maximum growth this year, closely followed by Masters, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

