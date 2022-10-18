Gold falls Rs 10; silver climbs Rs 774

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 10 to Rs 50,783 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,793 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 774 to Rs 57,064 per kilogram from Rs 56,290 per kg.

The rupee appreciated 22 paise to 82.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and an overnight fall in the dollar index.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,657 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.91 per ounce.

''Spot COMEX gold last traded at USD 1,657 an ounce slightly lower from Monday evening while silver prices rose the following strength in base metal. In the near term, gold is expected to trade in a range with a positive bias on the back of a weaker dollar and a slide in Treasuries along with the strong physical gold demand,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

