Left Menu

Amazon workers in NYC win partial revival of COVID-19 safety lawsuit

The court, however, upheld the dismissal of other claims, including that Amazon created a "public nuisance" by failing to stop the spread of COVID-19 and did not properly provide payments for sick leave. The case involves workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island that earlier this year became the company's first unionized facility.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:01 IST
Amazon workers in NYC win partial revival of COVID-19 safety lawsuit

Amazon.com Inc must face a claim that it failed to protect New York City warehouse workers and their families from COVID-19, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday while dismissing the bulk of a 2020 lawsuit.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a federal judge's ruling that said only the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had the power to review complaints about Amazon's workplace safety practices. The court, however, upheld the dismissal of other claims, including that Amazon created a "public nuisance" by failing to stop the spread of COVID-19 and did not properly provide payments for sick leave.

The case involves workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island that earlier this year became the company's first unionized facility. The outcome of Amazon's fourth union election this year, at a warehouse near Albany, New York, is expected as early as Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022