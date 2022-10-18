Left Menu

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:36 IST
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel arm The Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 35.10 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of increased expenses.

Its profit during the July-September period of 2021-22 fiscal stood at Rs 74.93 crore, TCIL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income fell to Rs 971.72 crore from Rs 986.93 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses grew to Rs 1,018.28 crore from Rs 886.93 crore.

TCIL, a subsidiary of steel major Tata Steel Ltd, is India's leading tinplate producer having over 40 per cent domestic market share.

In September, the board of directors of Tata Steel approved schemes for the proposed amalgamation of six subsidiaries, including TCIL, with Tata Steel.

Shares of the company ended 1.38 per cent up at Rs 301.20 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022