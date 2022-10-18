Left Menu

India to have lower budget targets for disinvestment: Official

India would have to scale down its disinvestment target set in the Budget as the scope for minority stake sale in CPSEs has reduced and privatisation takes time to fructify, a finance ministry official said.The focus has now shifted towards strategic sale and accordingly the disinvestment target has to be scaled down as privatisation is a time-taking process, the official told PTI.The official further said in most of the major CPSEs, the government holding is just above 51 per cent, thus leaving very less scope for realisation of huge amounts from minority stake sales.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:15 IST
India to have lower budget targets for disinvestment: Official
  • Country:
  • India

India would have to scale down its disinvestment target set in the Budget as the scope for minority stake sale in CPSEs has reduced and privatisation takes time to fructify, a finance ministry official said.

''The focus has now shifted towards strategic sale and accordingly the disinvestment target has to be scaled down as privatisation is a time-taking process,'' the official told PTI.

The official further said in most of the major CPSEs, the government holding is just above 51 per cent, thus leaving very less scope for realisation of huge amounts from minority stake sales. ''The disinvestment targets going ahead will have to keep in mind that,'' the official added.

After missing the budgeted disinvestment target for three years, the government has set a lower realisation target from CPSE stake sale this fiscal.

The budgeted target for this fiscal (2022-23) has been set at Rs 65,000 crore.

In the last fiscal (2021-22), the government had budgeted to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore from CPSE disinvestment, which was revised lower to Rs 78,000 crore in the Revised Estimates. The actual realisation stood at Rs 13,531 crore last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022