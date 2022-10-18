Left Menu

Tech Mahindra to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over next five years

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:30 IST
  • India

Country's fifth largest IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced it will be hiring 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years.

The company's current staff strength in Gujarat could not be immediately ascertained.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday.

The agreement will enable the company to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises, its managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said and appreciated the state for improvements in the ease of doing business.

An official statement said the government has so far signed 15 MoUs with domestic and global companies under the IT/ITeS policy which will generate approximately 26,750 skilled IT employment opportunities in the state.

