Left Menu

Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government - poll

Other opinion polls have shown falling support for the Conservative Party in recent weeks after a plan for unfunded tax cuts shocked investors, triggering bond market turmoil so severe the Bank of England had to intervene. YouGov polled 1,772 people for the Oct. 17 update of its regular series on government approval ratings, which was published on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:31 IST
Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government - poll
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eight out of 10 people in Britain now disapprove of the government, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday, as the country deals with an economic crisis inflamed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's now-abandoned attempts at radical tax cutting reforms. The poll found that 77% Britons disapproved of the Conservative-led government, the highest in 11 years of YouGov tracking, the company said.

YouGov also said that nine in 10 Britons, or 87% of those polled, say the government is handling the economy badly, in a blow to the party that has historically talked up its record for fiscal discipline. Other opinion polls have shown falling support for the Conservative Party in recent weeks after a plan for unfunded tax cuts shocked investors, triggering bond market turmoil so severe the Bank of England had to intervene.

YouGov polled 1,772 people for the Oct. 17 update of its regular series on government approval ratings, which was published on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022