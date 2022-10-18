HFCL Q2 profit flat at Rs 84.31 cr

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 84.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as per a filing. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.94 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations declined by about 6 per cent to Rs 1,051 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the September 2021 quarter, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)