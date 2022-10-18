Left Menu

HFCL Q2 profit flat at Rs 84.31 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:40 IST
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 84.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as per a filing. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.94 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations declined by about 6 per cent to Rs 1,051 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the September 2021 quarter, it added.

