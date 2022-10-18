Left Menu

Invesco, others sell Zee shares worth Rs 1,396 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:00 IST
Invesco, others sell Zee shares worth Rs 1,396 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Investment firm Invesco and OFI Global China along with other entities sold 5.51 per cent in Zee Entertainment Ltd (ZEEL) for more than Rs 1,396 crore through open transactions.

A total of 5,29,35,068 shares of the company were offloaded at a price of Rs 263.7 apiece, according to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

OFI Global China and funds managed by Invesco offloaded a total of 5.46 per cent stake. The funds are Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Equity Trust, MML Strategic Emerging Markets Fund and Invesco Emerging Markets Equity Trust.

Besides, PF Emerging Markets Fund and Emerging Markets of the Pacific Select Fund sold ZEEL shares, as per the data.

The total transaction value is more than Rs 1,395.89 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, OFI Global China owned 10.14 per cent stake in the company.

A clutch of mutual funds, foreign investors and insurance companies bought the shares.

They include Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Tata MF, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Edelweiss MF, Franklin Templeton MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Bofa Securities SA and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

ZEEL's shares closed 2.88 per cent higher at Rs 271.30 on NSE on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its conditional approval for the proposed merger between media groups ZEEL and Sony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022