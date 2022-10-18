Left Menu

Tata Communications' net profit grows 25 per cent to Rs 532 crore in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:06 IST
Tata Communications' net profit grows 25 per cent to Rs 532 crore in July-September
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 532.29 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Communications' consolidated income from operations grew by about 6 per cent to Rs 4,430.74 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 4,174.02 crore in the year-ago period.

''We are pleased to announce robust data revenue growth and healthy profits in the second quarter of this fiscal. Our international markets are witnessing good growth and our continued efforts of shifting from products to platforms is yielding positive results,'' said A S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022