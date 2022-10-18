Left Menu

Bank of England says first gilt sales to be held on Nov. 1

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:40 IST
The Bank of England said on Tuesday the first sale of gilts held in its asset purchase facility would take place on Nov. 1 in light of the government's plan to make a fiscal announcement on the previously planned date of Oct. 31.

"The first gilt sales operation was scheduled to take place on 31 October 2022 and proceed thereafter," the bank said in a statement.

"In light of the Government's fiscal announcement now scheduled for 31 October 2022, the first gilt sale operation will now take place on 1 November 2022."

Also Read: I've never 'rubbished' the Bank of England, says UK's Kwarteng

