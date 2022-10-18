Involve DMs in the work of setting up EV charging stations: Delhi chief secy to officials

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to involve district magistrates in the work of setting up electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital to cater to the demand.

He chaired a high-level meeting on the electric vehicle strategy for the city that had 50 participants including representatives from oil companies, Discoms, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Officials said the idea behind the meeting was to connect the dots for the government's action plan since it needs partnerships and alliances.

''A high-level meeting to shape electric vehicle charging strategy for Delhi chaired by the chief secretary. Oil companies, Discoms, NDMC, MCD, @ConvergenceCESL, charging companies under one roof. Mission: 18000 chargers in the city by 2025,'' tweeted Delhi Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 high-tech low-cost electric charging stations in different parts of the city, taking yet another step towards pushing the residents to shift to electric vehicles (EVs). The chief minister launched these charging stations as part of a larger project to set up 100 charging stations across the national capital in the next two months.

At the meeting, the chief secretary said there should be a micro-zonation plan and district magistrates should be involved.

''There is a heat map on which all EV owners are plotted. Through the map, we know where are the parking lots, the category of EV owners and which areas they reside. All parking lots are geolocated and it has details of the locations of all charging stations. Through this we know where we stand in terms of reaching the target of having a charging station every three kilometres,'' an official said.

''If an area has the dominance of rickshaw owners, there need to be certain kinds of chargers installed there. Similarly, for cars, other types of chargers need to be installed,'' he said.

The official said that the chief secretary also directed officials that there should be a troubleshooting option on the Delhi electric vehicle portal.

''The portal has all details of charging stations but there should be a page where those applying for getting the chargers installed can raise a ticket highlighting the issues being faced by them if the chargers are not installed within a week. The Delhi EV cell will then do the troubleshooting -- be it any delay in getting clearances or any other issues,'' he explained.

