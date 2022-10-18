Left Menu

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist says stopped from travelling to US

The 28-year-old photojournalist, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of COVID pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award Pulitzerprizes in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket, Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday.

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo on Tuesday said she was stopped from flying to the United States by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport ''despite having a valid visa and ticket''. The 28-year-old photojournalist, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of COVID pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.

''I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket,'' Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday. She said this was the second time she has been stopped from travelling abroad in the past four months. ''This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago, I never received any response.

''Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,'' she added.

