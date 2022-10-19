Left Menu

Over 50 lakh vehicles deregistered in Delhi till Oct 17 this year

The deregistered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million 13,402,875 registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million 7866867 have been categorised as active vehicles by the transport department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 00:05 IST
Over 50 lakh vehicles deregistered in Delhi till Oct 17 this year
  • Country:
  • India

More than 50 lakh vehicles have been deregistered by the transport department of Delhi government so far this year, according to official data.

The deregistered vehicles included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, officials said, adding this is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year.

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively is banned in Delhi.

The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles. The deregistered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.

As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as “active” vehicles by the transport department. The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life’ age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022