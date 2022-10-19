Nearly 50 passengers rescued after snowfall forces suspension of traffic on Mughal Road in J-K

At least 50 passengers were rescued in an ongoing operation after snowfall in the high altitude areas forced suspension of traffic on Mughal road – an alternate link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The joint rescue operation by police and Army was launched around 9 pm and was still continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.

They said dozens of vehicles were left stranded between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana in Poonch following snowfall, which rendered the road slippery.

Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said about 50 passengers were rescued and evacuated to safety in the late night operation, while dozens of vehicles were provided safe passage towards Surankote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)