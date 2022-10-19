U.S. approves Delta, United bids to delay restart of Havana flights
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 04:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Tuesday said it would allow Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to temporarily delay resuming flights to Cuba.
United last month said it has been working for months to relaunch Havana service but faces hurdles, while Delta also said it was facing issues in reestablishing service.
USDOT said it would require United to resume service no later than Dec. 1 and Delta no later than late March.
