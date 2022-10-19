Left Menu

American Friends of HelpAge India receives USD 1.3 million grant from MetLife Foundation

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 05:05 IST
American Friends of HelpAge India receives USD 1.3 million grant from MetLife Foundation
  • Country:
  • United States

American Friends of HelpAge India has received a grant of USD 1.3 million from MetLife Foundation to improve the conditions of senior citizens in Bihar, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

This grant will support ‘Project Saksham’ by AFHI’s partner organisation, HelpAge India which has been serving the needs of India’s disadvantaged elders for over 44 years.

“This project will enable HelpAge India to provide practical and comprehensive digital and financial literacy training to more than 16,000 seniors so that they can gain access to government benefit programmes and use digital financial services in a secure and confident manner,” a media release said.

HelpAge India will also provide comprehensive training and financial support to start or grow their economic activities as well as access to high quality primary health care services – a holistic model to ensure elder empowerment and dignity, it said.

This will help tackle some key challenges facing elders in rural India in a holistic manner, said Pramod Bhasin, president, American Friends of HelpAge India.

“This grant hugely compliments our efforts to galvanize greater support for India's 138 million elders, 90 per cent of whom are outside of the formal/organised sector and are often overlooked within the broader developmental narrative,” he said in a statement.

“This is a unique project since it takes a 360-degree view of the various vulnerabilities facing rural elders in particularly low resource settings. These issues do not operate in a vacuum and need to be tackled in an inter-linked manner,” said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.

According to Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO at PNB MetLife, the project will help bring crucial services to the disadvantaged elders in rural India, who are amongst some of the most neglected segments of the populace.

''This innovative, practical and comprehensive approach combines financial and digital literacy with access to key government benefit programmes as well as livelihood and healthcare support to provide elders in rural India with avenues for empowerment as they look to rebuild their lives after the pandemic,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022