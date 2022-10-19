Left Menu

Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-10-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 09:01 IST
Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, in his inaugural annual policy address, said on Wednesday he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and seek to attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.

A former career policeman with limited financial expertise, Lee became the city's leader this July, and will have the challenging task of lifting Hong Kong's regional competitiveness after its economy shrank 1.3% in the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022