Left Menu

Dutch central bank urges pension funds to guard against UK-style crisis - FT

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 09:51 IST
Dutch central bank urges pension funds to guard against UK-style crisis - FT
Dutch central bank Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch central bank is calling on the country's pension funds to consider boosting holdings of cash and other liquid assets to ensure that they can avoid the turmoil that has hit the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The officials at the Dutch central bank have asked local retirement funds to check for signs of stress, recommending that they review liquidity rules and report on any need for fire sales of assets, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes after UK pension funds were forced to offload billions of pounds government bonds, or gilts, at distressed prices earlier this month, after an ill-fated package of tax cuts sent yields soaring, triggering margin calls on derivatives designed to protect the funds against movements in rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022