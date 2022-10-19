Left Menu

ITC invests in Mother Sparsh; baby care brand looks to raise Rs 100 cr

The said shares, once acquired, will take the Companys shareholding in Mother Sparsh to 22 per cent, the filing said.The acquisition is in line with the companys continued interest in the fast-growing D2C space in the personal care category, ITC added.In November last year, Mother Sparsh raised Series A funding from ITC.Mother Sparsh, incorporated in February 2016, registered a turnover of Rs 33.53 crore in FY22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:15 IST
ITC invests in Mother Sparsh; baby care brand looks to raise Rs 100 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Multi conglomerate ITC Ltd has further invested Rs 13.50 crore in D2C baby care brand Mother Sparsh, which is in advanced discussions with other investors to raise Rs 90-100 crore in Series B funding.

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand on Wednesday said it is in advanced discussions with investors for securing Rs 90-100 crore in Series B funding, with ITC infusing Rs 13.5 crore in this. ITC in a late-night regulatory filing on Tuesday said that after the deal, its shareholding in Mother Sparsh will go up from the existing 16 per cent to 22 per cent.

''The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire further 1,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10 each of Mother Sparsh. The said shares, once acquired, will take the Company's shareholding in Mother Sparsh to 22 per cent,'' the filing said.

The acquisition is in line with the company's continued interest in the fast-growing D2C space in the personal care category, ITC added.

In November last year, Mother Sparsh raised Series A funding from ITC.

Mother Sparsh, incorporated in February 2016, registered a turnover of Rs 33.53 crore in FY22. After Series B funding, the D2C brand intends to enhance its portfolio, especially across baby skin care and mother-oriented segment. It had recently forayed into the diaper segment.

''Mother Sparsh's objective behind the Series B funding round is to enhance R&D and foster innovation in the critical baby & mom care segment alongside sustained product portfolio diversification,'' it said.

Mother Sparsh co-founder and CEO Himanshu said: ''Our recurrent funding aims to strengthen this mission through R&D in the space and offering one-of-its-kind solutions for the needs of mothers and their little ones''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022